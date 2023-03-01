© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update
Women's History Month.png
Women's History Month 2023

Margaret Bonds - Classical Composer

WKAR Public Media
Published March 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST
Margaret Bonds.png

Fri Mar. 3 on 90.5 FM & STREAMING |Celebrate the composer and pianist Margaret Bonds!

Celebrate the composer and pianist Margaret Bonds for the anniversary of her birth on Friday, March 3rd, 1913 as we play several of her works on 90.5 Classical. While based in Chicago, she was highly active in the Harlem Renaissance, including many musical collaborations with friend & lyricist, the poet Langston Hughes. Margaret was also an early champion of works by her teacher, Florence Price.

WKAR RADIO
The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Radioradio specialwkar radioWomen's History Month
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE