Margaret Bonds - Classical Composer

Fri Mar. 3 on 90.5 FM & STREAMING |Celebrate the composer and pianist Margaret Bonds!

Celebrate the composer and pianist Margaret Bonds for the anniversary of her birth on Friday, March 3rd, 1913 as we play several of her works on 90.5 Classical. While based in Chicago, she was highly active in the Harlem Renaissance, including many musical collaborations with friend & lyricist, the poet Langston Hughes. Margaret was also an early champion of works by her teacher, Florence Price.

WKAR RADIO

The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org.

