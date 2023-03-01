Women's History Month 2023 | TV Listings

Celebrate and explore Women's History Month with WKAR!

Mar. 1 - Mar. 31. | Airing in primetime on WKAR-HD and WKAR World. Listings are subject to change.

Wed Mar. 1 at 8:30PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

Unapologetic | POV

Meet Janae and Bella, two fierce abolitionists whose upbringing and experiences shape their activism and views on Black liberation. Told through their lens, Unapologetic offers an inside look into the movement and ongoing work that transformed Chicago, from the police murder of Rekia Boyd to the election of mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Thu Mar. 2 at 9PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

Massacre River: The Women Without A Country

Massacre River: The Woman Without a Country is told through the eyes of Pikilina, a Dominican-born woman of Haitian descent. Racial and political violence erupt when the country of her birth, the Dominican Republic reverses its birthright citizenship law and she is left stateless, along with over 250,000 others.

Fri Mar. 3 at 10:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1

Black Broadway: A Proud History, A Limitless Future

Repeated on Sun Mar. 5 at 10PM and Fri Mar. 10 at 8PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2.

Join an all-star cast performing songs from the hit musicals Dreamgirls, Ain't Misbehavin, The Color Purple, Porgy and Bess and so many more to celebrate the rich history and evolution of Black roles and voices on Broadway. Weaving the history, prominence and hopes for the future through music, the cast is led by Stephanie Mills, Norm Lewis, Corbin Bleu, Niki Renee Daniels, Peppermint, Tiffany Mann and Sydney James Harcourt. Special appearances include Clayton Cornelius, James Monroe Iglehart, Brittany Johnson and many more.

Sat Mar. 4 at 8PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

The Mysterious Women of Masterpiece Mystery

Go behind-the-scenes of the popular MASTERPIECE mystery series Miss Scarlet & The Duke, Annika and Magpie Murders. Interviews with the stars and creators offer insights into the joys and challenges of making these shows.

Sun Mar. 5 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1

I Miss Downton Abbey!

Repeated on Sat Mar. 11 at 8PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2.

Revisit treasured moments from the unforgettable series, including new behind-the-scenes clips and interview footage. Celebrate the stellar cast, the superb writing and the spectacular locations of the most successful British drama ever.

Sun Mar. 5 at 9:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1

Agatha Christie's England

Repeated on Sat Mar. 11 at 9:30PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2.

Retrace the beloved author's footsteps to see the real places that inspired her literary universe. Learn how Christie drew on her surroundings throughout her life, immortalizing the people and locations she encountered in her extraordinary work.

Mon Mar. 6 at 8PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

Girl Talk: A Local, USA Special

Set in the cutthroat, male-dominated world of high school debate, where tomorrow's leaders are groomed, GIRL TALK tells the compelling and timely story of five girls on a top-ranked Massachusetts high school debate team as they strive to become the best debaters in the United States.

Mon Mar. 6 at 9:30PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

Stories from the Stage: The Power of Name

A given name is just that - one we have no choice over. But our names can provide us with such unexpected strength. Szifra Birke discovers the hidden meaning of her Jewish name; U-Meleni Mhlaba-Adebo celebrates her name as she sows seeds of renewal in the U.S.; and Sofia Colombo-Abdullah finds that her name carries both power and identity. Three storytellers, three interpretations of THE POWER OF NAME.

Wed Mar. 8 at 9:30PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

POV: Love & Stuff

Experience Judith's multigenerational love story. As a daughter caring for her terminally ill mother and an "old-new mom" adopting a baby in her 50s, this film ultimately asks: "what do we really want to leave our children?"

Thu Mar. 9 at 8PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

Fannie Lou Hamer's America: An America Reframed Special

Explore and celebrate the life of a fearless Mississippi sharecropper-turned-human-rights-activist and the injustices in America that made her work essential.

Thu Mar. 9 at 8PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

Our Motherland Fantasy Nightmare | POV Shorts

Two families experience homeland violence across generations. In "Call Me Anytime, I'm Not Leaving the House" two Ukrainian sisters - one recently emigrated to Brooklyn, the other in war-besieged Odessa - long to be reunited and reminisce about their homeland. "Freedom Swimmer" is the story of a grandfather's perilous swim from China to Hong Kong that parallels his granddaughter's own quest for a new freedom.

Sat Mar. 11 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1

Tina Turner: One Last Time

Join one of the best-selling recording artists of all time for her unforgettable concert filmed at London's Wembley Stadium in 2000. The powerhouse performer blasts out hit after hit from her four-decade career.

Thu Mar. 16 at 9:30PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

Reel South: Florida Woman

When the media gets wind of Mary Thorn’s alligator story, she’s characterized as just another crazy “Florida Man.” Florida Woman peels back the curtain on the media’s portrayal of a nurturing woman –– an ex-pro wrestler turned animal lover, who challenges the state in order to save her pet alligator. Mary and her gator Rambo reveal the humanity and complexity behind the viral headlines.

Sat Mar. 18 at 8PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

American Revolutionary: The Evolution of Grace Lee Boggs | POV

Grace Lee Boggs, 98, is a Chinese American philosopher, writer and activist in Detroit with a thick FBI file and a surprising vision of what an American revolution can be. Rooted in 75 years of the labor, civil rights and Black Power movements, she challenges a new generation to throw off old assumptions, think creatively and redefine revolution for our times.

Sat Mar. 18 at 9:30PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

Fannie Lou Hamer: Stand Up

The documentary FANNIE LOU HAMER: STAND UP examines the life of civil rights legend Fannie Lou Hamer, offering first-hand accounts by those who knew her and worked side by side with her in the struggle for voting rights.

Sun Mar. 19 at 10PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

Olympia

Olympia is an intimate look into the life and career of beloved Oscar-winning actress Olympia Dukakis and her courageous journey to find her own voice.

Sun Mar. 19 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1

The Slap | Marie Antoinette

Repeated on Sat Mar. 25 at 10PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

Marie Antoinette is just a teenager when she’s forced to leave Austria to marry the Dauphin. But she’s as unprepared as her awkward teenage husband. How will this free spirit react to Versailles with its ridiculous rules of etiquette?

Mon Mar. 20 at 8PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

Advocate | POV

Meet Israeli lawyer Lea Tsemel, a political firebrand who is known by her opponents as "the devil's advocate" for her decades-long defense of Palestinians who have been accused of resisting the occupation, both violently and non-violently.

Mon Mar. 20 at 9:30PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

Defining Moment | Stories from the Stage

Defining moments can be brief, but what they teach us are lessons that last a lifetime. Michelle LaPoetica's outlook transforms when she becomes the subject of a community art project; at 18, Annie Tan assumes the financial burdens of her Chinese immigrant family; and Elena Yureneva takes a chance on love - and life - when she moves to the U.S. from Moscow. Three storytellers, three interpretations of DEFINING MOMENT, hosted by Wes Hazard.

Mon Mar. 20 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1

The Show Must Go On!

SHOW MUST GO ON! introduces viewers to four women who prove it is never too late to reinvent yourself. Performing in front of sold-out audiences as the comedy musical act "Hot Stuff," these ladies refuse to sit still and encourage others to do the same.

Mon Mar. 20 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1

Storming Caesars Palace | Independent Lens

Meet activist Ruby Duncan, who led a grassroots movement of mothers who challenged presidents, the Vegas mob, and everyday Americans to fight for a universal basic income and rethink their notions of the "welfare queen."

Sun Mar. 26 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1

Rival Queens | Marie Antoinette

Marie Antoinette realizes that producing an heir will not be straightforward. She turns to Madame du Barry for support. But the Favorite begins to see the Dauphine as a rival for the King’s affections. There can’t be two Queens.

Sun Mar. 26 at 10PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

In The Making | American Masters

Two performers breaking down barriers in opera and country music. After the pandemic's height, opera singer J'Nai Bridges returns to the stage in "A Knee on the Neck," a tribute to George Floyd. Country artist Rissi Palmer redefines success as she works on her latest album while uplifting the voices of other BIPOC women country performers.

Mon Mar. 27 at 8PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

Represent | Independent Lens

Leading up to the 2018 midterm elections in the heart of the Midwest, three women take on entrenched local political networks in their fight to reshape politics on their own terms.

Mon Mar. 27 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1

Hidden Letters | Independent Lens

Repeated on Wed Mar. 29 at 8:30PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

The bonds of sisterhood, and the parallels of struggles among generations of women in China, are drawn together by the once-secret written language of Nushu, the only script designed and used exclusively by women.

Wed Mar. 29 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1

Lady Sapiens | Secrets of the Dead

Incredible scientific investigations from across the globe are helping piece together the untold story of prehistoric women. The latest research separates fact from fiction and sheds new light on our ancient foremothers.

Thu Mar. 30 at 8PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

Busy Inside | America ReFramed

Karen Marshall is a respected therapist who specializes in the treatment of Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), a condition formerly known as Multiple Personality Disorder. Karen has a unique therapeutic perspective on this disorder, as she juggles seventeen personalities of her own. Busy Inside sensitively explores the intricacies of DID and its treatment as Karen helps her client, Marshay, confront past trauma and embrace her different personalities.

Thu Mar. 30 at 9PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

Bring Her Home

BRING HER HOME follows three Indigenous women - an artist, an activist and a politician - as they work to vindicate and honor their relatives who are victims in the growing epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. As they face the lasting effects of historical trauma, each woman searches for healing while navigating the oppressive systems that brought about this very crisis.

Fri Mar. 31 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1

Joni Mitchell: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell receives the 2023 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song at an all-star tribute in Washington, D.C.

Fri Mar. 31 at 8PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

Pacific Heartbeat: Power Meri

Power Meri follows Papua New Guinea's first national women's rugby league team, the PNG Orchids, on their journey to the 2017 World Cup in Australia. These trailblazers must beat not only the sporting competition, but also intense sexism, a lack of funding, and national prejudice to reach their biggest stage yet. Proud, strong and hopeful, these women have overcome more challenges than most to take the field in their much-loved national sport. But after years playing at grassroots level with no coaches, funding or support, they have just three months to transform themselves into a competitive national team to take up an invitation to compete on the world stage.

Fri Mar. 31 at 9PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2

Women Outward Bound

WOMEN OUTWARD BOUND profiles the first group of young women to participate in an Outward Bound survival school course in 1965, and chronicles their experiences in the wild. It also captures how one month in the woods taught them they could do more than they ever thought possible. During their experience, the young women forged a special bond, and at a reunion 47 years later, the group reminisce about the lessons they learned and the memories they made, with some surprising revelations. They didn't realize it at the time, but they were a part of changing the course of history. The documentary takes the viewer on a journey over many decades with rare archival footage, family home videos, photos and stunning aerial footage of the lush yet challenging Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. In the end, this film proves that girls could always handle the difficult challenges given by nature-they just needed to be given the chance.

Fri Mar. 31 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1

Roberta Flack | American Masters

Follow the music icon from a piano lounge through her rise to stardom. From "First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" to "Killing Me Softly," Flack's virtuosity was inseparable from her commitment to civil rights. Detailing her story in her own words, the film features exclusive access to Flack's archives and interviews with Rev. Jesse Jackson, Peabo Bryson and more.

