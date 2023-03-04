Daniel O'Donnell from Castlebar, Ireland

Mon Mar. 6 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Join the beloved balladeer for a concert of new songs and fan favorites from Ireland.

O’Donnell, one of Ireland’s most popular folk singers, offers an Irish-country rendering of easy-listening tunes and inspirational favorites, along with some personal favorites like the Hank Williams classic “Hey Good Lookin’” and Merle Haggard’s “My Favorite Memory.”

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this special NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

