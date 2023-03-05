Gut Check : Hope for Ultimate Health with Brenda Wastson

Tue Mar. 7 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Learn to transform your health and live a vital lifestyle from “The Diva of Digestion.”

Learn how to transform your health, decrease your biological age and live a vital lifestyle from Brenda Watson, “The Diva of Digestion.” Throughout her career, she has communicated a message of H.O.P.E. (High fiber, Omega 3s, Probiotics, Enzymes), helping people make simple, accessible changes to improve their metabolic health and decrease their biological age and risk of chronic disease.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this special NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

