The National Parks | Ken Burns

Wed Mar. 8 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Filmmakers Ken Burns and Dayton Duncan reveal behind-the-scenes stories about the making of "The National Parks: America's Best Idea."

Filmed over the course of more than six years at some of nature's most spectacular locales, the film is a story of people from every conceivable background—rich and poor, soldiers and scientists, natives and newcomers—who were willing to devote themselves to saving some precious portion of the land they loved and in doing so reminded their fellow citizens of the full meaning of democracy.

