© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

The Planets : Inner Worlds | NOVA

WKAR Public Media
Published March 5, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST
UoyElWE-asset-mezzanine-16x9-RCF3PRB.jpg
NOVA
/
NOVA

Wed Mar. 8 at 9:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The rocky planets Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars all have similar origins, but only one supports life.

The rocky planets—Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars—were born of similar material around the same time. Yet only one of them supports life. Were Earth's neighbors always so extreme? And is there somewhere else in the solar system life might flourish?

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update NOVApledge drive
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE