Women's History Month 2023

Lady Sapiens | Secrets of the Dead

Published March 10, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST
Wed Mar. 29 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Discover the untold story of prehistoric women through the latest science and research.

Incredible scientific investigations from across the globe are helping piece together the untold story of prehistoric women. The latest research separates fact from fiction and sheds new light on our ancient foremothers.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

Women's History MonthSecrets of the Dead
