WKAR StayTuned Update

Breaking the Silences | Finding Your Roots

WKAR Public Media
Published March 11, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST
PBS
PBS

Tue Mar. 14 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Journalist Gayle King, film director Jordan Peele and comic Issa Rae explore their family secrets.

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the family secrets of journalist Gayle King, film director Jordan Peele, and comedian Issa Rae, introducing them to ancestors who raise profound questions about the shape and meaning of their family trees.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Finding Your Roots
