Episode 1 | Call the Midwife

Published March 15, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT
Sun Mar. 19 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The midwives welcome a new nun, Sister Veronica, who's an instant hit with everyone – except Nurse Crane.

It is now 1968, and there are changes in the air. Enoch Powell’s infamous speech casts a long shadow over the borough. Nonnatus House welcomes a new nun to the team, Sister Veronica, who impresses everyone except for Nurse Crane.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

