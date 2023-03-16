Show Must Go On!

© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Published March 16, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT
Mon Mar. 20 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Four women show us that it is never too late to reinvent yourself.

Four women show us a new way of looking at the years ahead and that it is never too late to reinvent yourself. Performing in front of sold-out audiences as the comedy musical act “Hot Stuff,” these ladies bring joy to others and one another. Against the backdrop of preparing for their final show, they reflect on their journey of discovering their independence and hidden talents.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this special NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

