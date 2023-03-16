© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Women's History Month 2023

Storming Caesars Palace | Independent Lens

Published March 16, 2023
Mon Mar. 20 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Activist Ruby Duncan's grassroots movement of mothers fighting for a universal basic income.

Meet activist Ruby Duncan, who led a grassroots movement of mothers who challenged presidents, the Vegas mob, and everyday Americans to fight for a universal basic income and rethink their notions of the "welfare queen."
After losing her job as a hotel worker in Las Vegas, Ruby Duncan joined a welfare rights group of mothers who defied notions of the “welfare queen.” In a fight for guaranteed income, Ruby and other equality activists took on the Nevada mob in organizing a massive protest that shut down Caesars Palace.

