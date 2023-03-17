© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Dr. Tony Fauci | American Masters

Published March 17, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT
Tue Mar. 21 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Join Dr. Anthony Fauci as he reflects on his life and career as a public health advocate.

Follow Dr. Anthony Fauci as he grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic and his 50-year career as the nation’s leading public health advocate. American Masters: Dr. Tony Fauci reveals a rarely seen side of the physician, husband and father as he confronts political backlash, a new administration and questions of the future.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

