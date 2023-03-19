In the Making | American Masters

Fri Mar. 24 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING |Follow two performers as they break down barriers in music.

This documentary shorts series from American Masters and Firelight Media follows emerging cultural icons – creators who bring insight and originality to their craft – on their journeys to becoming masters of their artistic disciplines. Two performers breaking down barriers in opera and country music. After the pandemic's height, opera singer J'Nai Bridges returns to the stage in "A Knee on the Neck," a tribute to George Floyd. Country artist Rissi Palmer redefines success as she works on her latest album while uplifting the voices of other BIPOC women country performers.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.