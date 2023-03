Tue Mar. 28 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Henry Louis Gates introduces trail-blazing journalists Jim Acosta and Van Jones to their ancestors.

Henry Louis Gates introduces trail-blazing journalists Jim Acosta and Van Jones to the ancestors who blazed a trail for them, meeting runaway slaves and immigrant settlers who took enormous chances so that their descendants might thrive.

