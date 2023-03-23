The Movement and the Madman | American Experience

Tue Mar. 28 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Discover the story of the 1969 showdown between President Nixon and the antiwar movement.

Explore how two brilliantly orchestrated antiwar protests in the fall of 1969 — the largest the country had ever seen — pressured President Nixon to cancel what he called his “madman” plans for a massive escalation of the U.S. war in Vietnam, including a threat to use nuclear weapons. At the time, protestors had no idea how influential they would be and how many lives they may have saved. Told through remarkable archival footage and firsthand accounts from movement leaders, Nixon administration officials, historians and others, the film reveals how the leaders of the antiwar movement mobilized disparate groups from coast to coast to create two massive protests that changed history.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.