Episode 3 | Call the Midwife

Sun Apr. 2 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | As Nancy harbors a secret of her own, Sister Veronica’s new case shocks the women of Nonnatus house.

As she sets about helping a mother whose newborn baby is suffering from a clotting disorder, Nancy is harboring a secret of her own. Sister Veronica meets a newlywed on her rounds, and the case shocks the women of Nonnatus house.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.