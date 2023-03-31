Fiesta! With Elbio Barilari

Sundays at 4PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Fiesta! features Latinx concert music and artistically significant compositions from Latin America, Spain, and Portugal.

Fiesta! is hosted by acclaimed composer, musician, performer, and professor Elbio Barilari. Fiesta! provides a valuable platform for the sound, culture, and history of classical music in Latin America. Barilari enriches listeners by introducing them to a genre that does not typically receive much exposure. Fiesta! fosters an appreciation for Latin American classical music and creates a meeting place for listeners of diverse backgrounds.

