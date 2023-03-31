© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

Fiesta! With Elbio Barilari

WKAR Public Media
Published March 31, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT
The WFMT Radio Network

Sundays at 4PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Fiesta! features Latinx concert music and artistically significant compositions from Latin America, Spain, and Portugal.

Fiesta! is hosted by acclaimed composer, musician, performer, and professor Elbio Barilari. Fiesta! provides a valuable platform for the sound, culture, and history of classical music in Latin America. Barilari enriches listeners by introducing them to a genre that does not typically receive much exposure. Fiesta! fosters an appreciation for Latin American classical music and creates a meeting place for listeners of diverse backgrounds.

Fiesta! is a weekly classical music program devoted to Latin American and Iberian music from the 16th to 21st century, and brings artistically and historically significant compositions and artists to its listeners. Acclaimed composer, musician, and professor Elbio Barilari is your guide on this adventure through a rich musical landscape.

