Pick a Princess | Marie Antoinette

Published March 31, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT
BBC
BBC

Sun Apr. 2 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Antoinette’s escalating hostilities with du Barry threaten her relationship with the King.

The Royal Family goes on holiday at Fontainebleau. Marie Antoinette discovers du Barry’s plan to welcome Provence’s betrothed. Antoinette’s escalating hostilities with du Barry threaten her relationship with the King.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

