Mon Apr. 3 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Pati Jinich, chef and James Beard Award winner, travels the California part of the US-Mexico border.

Pati Jinich meets the fronterizos, or borderlanders, of the golden coast to experience melding of cultures, cross-border collaborations, and explosive growth.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.