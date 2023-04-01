© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Out of the Past | Finding Your Roots

April 1, 2023
Tue Apr. 4 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Henry Louis Gates uncovers the lost roots of actors Billy Crudup and Tamera Mowry-Housley.

Henry Louis Gates uncovers the lost roots of actors Billy Crudup and Tamera Mowry-Housley, traveling back generations to recount significant events in history—from the American Revolution to the journey of the Mayflower—in a deeply personal way.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

