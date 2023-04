Tue Apr. 4 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Learn about inventor Mária Telkes, who spent her career exploring how to harness the sun’s power.

Scientist Mária Telkes dedicated her career to harnessing the power of the sun. Battling sexism at MIT, she persevered to design the first successfully solar-heated house in 1948 and held more than 20 patents.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.