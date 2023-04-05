Piazzolla's History with Tango | Great Performances : Now Hear This

© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Published April 5, 2023
Fri Apr. 7 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Tango to Buenos Aires, Argentina, with host Scott Yoo and flutist Alice Dade to explore the evolution of composer Astor Piazzolla’s work and the music genre itself as it becomes fused with jazz across time and numerous instruments.

With a special look at Piazzolla’s “History of Tango” in four movements (often played on violin, but written for the guitar and flute), Yoo and Dade trace the evolution of the genre from backroom dance halls and working-class neighborhoods of Buenos Aires around the turn of the 20th century to the popular music and dance it is today. Experiencing performances by local artists on the guitar, violin, flute and bandoneon (an Argentine button accordion), Yoo and Dade even receive a tango dance lesson of their own and sample the food and culture of today’s Buenos Aires.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

