Episode 4 | Call the Midwife

Published April 6, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT
Sun Apr. 9 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | An emergency gastroenteritis outbreak is declared at the Nonnatus House.

Nurse Crane is shocked when her fitness comes into question during a ventouse training course. Trixie cares for a Hindu mother and her newborn twins, but it’s not long before an emergency gastroenteritis outbreak is declared at the maternity home.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

