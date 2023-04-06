© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Queen of France | Marie Antoinette

Published April 6, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT
Sun Apr. 9 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | When the King becomes seriously ill, succession suddenly becomes a reality.

Marie Antoinette and Louis are about to make their first official visit to Paris. But the King becomes seriously ill and succession becomes a reality. Du Barry knows that she needs to protect herself from the future Queen of France.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

