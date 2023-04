Mon Apr. 10 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Pati Jinich travels along both sides of the Arizona-Sonora border.

Pati Jinich travels the Arizona-Sonora border through some of the most untouched places in North America. She hunts for an ancient chile, meets a ghost town caretaker, drops water for migrants, meets a painter with a dark past, and more

