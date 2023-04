Wed Apr. 12 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Americans use ancient wisdom and new technology to fight extreme weather.

As extreme weather in the U.S. impacts more people – with longer heat waves, more intense rainstorms, megafires, and droughts – discover how Americans are fighting back by marshaling ancient wisdom and innovating new solutions.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.