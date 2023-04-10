Ballet Hispanico's Dona Peron | Next at the Kennedy Center

Fri Apr. 14 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Ballet Hispánico presents an explosive portrait of Eva “Evita” Perón, one of the most captivating and controversial women in Argentinian history.

Ballet Hispánico presents an explosive portrait of Eva “Evita” Perón, one of the most captivating and controversial women in Argentinian history. Choreographed by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, the company explores her diverging legacies and follows her rags-to-riches story. The illegitimate daughter of a prosperous farmer, Evita concealed this shameful past as she climbed Argentina’s social ladder from dancehall performer to Argentina’s First Lady — all before her untimely death at the age of 33. “Doña Perón” brings to light the extremes of power at the forefront of Evita’s life. Her work as an activist and advocate for Argentina's women and the working class raised skepticism as she indulged in the opulence of a high-class life. Was she a voice for the people or a deceitful actress?

