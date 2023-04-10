© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Schumann: Genius and Madness | Great Performances : Now Hear This

April 10, 2023
Fri Apr. 14 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Visit Europe with host Scott Yoo as he investigates Schumann’s bipolar disorder and creative genius.

Visit Scotland, Germany and France with host Scott Yoo as he investigates the connection between Robert Schumann’s bipolar disorder and creative genius via experts, musical performances and examining the work of other artists outside world of music.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

