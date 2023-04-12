© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Episode 5 | Sandition

Published April 12, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT
Sun Apr. 16 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Charlotte and Colbourne rush to Augusta’s aid. Georgiana is reunited with a ghost from her past.

Charlotte and Colbourne rush to Augusta’s aid. Tom secures a financial investment… but is delivered some devastating news. Georgiana is reunited with a ghost from her past, and Charlotte must make a difficult decision about her future. And while love blossoms elsewhere, Arthur’s heart is broken.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

