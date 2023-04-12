© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

Rebel Queen | Marie Antoinette

WKAR Public Media
Published April 12, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT
Sun Apr. 16 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Louis may now be King, but Marie Antoinette is determined to launch her reign as Queen.

Louis may now be King, but Marie Antoinette is determined to launch her reign as the Queen of France. First steps --organize a glittering Inauguration Ball and convince Louis to choose her pro-Austrian candidate as his new Prime Minister.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

