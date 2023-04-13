Back to the Middle | La Frontera with Pati Jinich

© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Published April 13, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT
Mon Apr. 17 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Pati Jinich travels the New Mexico and Chihuahua border region.

 Pati travels from Nogales through the border region of New Mexico and Chihuahua, which offers some of the most unique and bio-diverse places in the world. She meets famed architect Ronald Rael who is rethinking spaces for migrants. She hikes with conservationists trying to protect the diversity of life in the Sky Islands. Then she travels to Hatch, NM, to understand why it calls itself “the chile capital of the world.” She also stops in the only place on the border where kids living in Mexico are bussed into the US for school every day. Finally, Pati visits a Mennonite community in Chihuahua to see how the famous Mennonite cheese is made and to understand how this highly isolated community works.

