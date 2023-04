Tue Apr. 18 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A survivor of Auschwitz returns to explore his past, and unlocks a secret.

Musician David “Saba” Wisnia believed that he survived the horrors of Auschwitz by entertaining the Nazi guards with his beautiful singing voice. Join David and his grandson Avi as the pair embark on a journey exploring the mystery of Saba’s past.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.