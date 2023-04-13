© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Keira Knightley | My Grandparents' War

Published April 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT
Tue Apr. 18 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Follow actress Keira Knightley as she learns new stories of her grandparents’ amazing wartime feats.

Actress Keira Knightley ("Pride and Prejudice," "Atonement") has starred in several films set during World War II, yet admits she never knew much about her grandparents’ actual wartime experiences. Now, through conversations with family members and historians, she learns of the triumphs and tragedies her grandparents faced during some of the biggest conflicts of the century.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

My Grandparents' War
