Andy Akiho Found (his) Sound | Great Performances : Now Hear This

Fri Apr. 21 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Experience the creation of music from this Japanese American composer with host Scott Yoo.

Experience the journey of musical creation from this Japanese American composer with host Scott Yoo using the steel drum, “found” instruments (where the musician turns nearly any object into an instrument), and more. Exploring many neighborhoods throughout New York City, Akiho shows Yoo what inspires his music, from the local record shop to the shores of Trinidad. Yoo also witnesses Akiho’s creative process developing an audio and video collaboration for a percussion quartet with Sandbox Percussion featuring a group of dancers and a light show. With an array of performances by Yoo, Akiho, and many more, they prove that there’s nothing stronger than the power of collaboration.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.