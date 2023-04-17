© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Continuum: Jason Moran & Christian McBride | Next at the Kennedy Center

WKAR Public Media
Published April 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
kcMoranMcBride121622-160_638139147984983342.jpg
Jati Lindsay
/
NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER

Fri Apr. 21 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Jason Moran & Christian McBride perform as they elevate and uphold the jazz tradition.

Music icons Jason Moran and Christian McBride collaborate for an electrifying performance at the Kennedy Center. They share stories about their legendary teachers and introduce us to their remarkable protégés. Taking inspiration from America’s diverse artistic landscape, Moran and McBride’s collaboration is infused with a distinctive soul which illuminates their reverence of the past, and commitment to make every note feel relevant to modern times. These elements are felt through performances of music composed by legends Thelonious Monk, Wes Montgomery, Charles Mingus, Wayne Shorter, Geri Allen and Louis Armstrong.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Kennedy Center
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE