Continuum: Jason Moran & Christian McBride | Next at the Kennedy Center

Fri Apr. 21 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Jason Moran & Christian McBride perform as they elevate and uphold the jazz tradition.

Music icons Jason Moran and Christian McBride collaborate for an electrifying performance at the Kennedy Center. They share stories about their legendary teachers and introduce us to their remarkable protégés. Taking inspiration from America’s diverse artistic landscape, Moran and McBride’s collaboration is infused with a distinctive soul which illuminates their reverence of the past, and commitment to make every note feel relevant to modern times. These elements are felt through performances of music composed by legends Thelonious Monk, Wes Montgomery, Charles Mingus, Wayne Shorter, Geri Allen and Louis Armstrong.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.