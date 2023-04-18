© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

Deus Ex Machina | Marie Antoinette

Published April 18, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT
Sun Apr. 23 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Marie Antoinette’s brother, Joseph, works to save the Franco-Austrian nuptial alliance.

Surprisingly, the person who comes to Versailles to save the royal marriage is Marie Antoinette’s brother, Joseph, who realizes he will have his work cut out if he’s going to unite the couple and save the Franco-Austrian alliance.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

