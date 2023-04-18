Deus Ex Machina | Marie Antoinette

Sun Apr. 23 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Marie Antoinette’s brother, Joseph, works to save the Franco-Austrian nuptial alliance.

Surprisingly, the person who comes to Versailles to save the royal marriage is Marie Antoinette’s brother, Joseph, who realizes he will have his work cut out if he’s going to unite the couple and save the Franco-Austrian alliance.

