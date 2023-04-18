Episode 6 | Call the Midwife

Sun Apr. 23 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Sister Veronica spearheads a new initiative to monitor the health of working children in the borough.

One of the boys of Buckle’s paper shop becomes unwell. Sister Veronica spearheads a new council initiative to monitor the health of working children in the borough. Trixie is thrown into a challenging case involving an underage mother.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.