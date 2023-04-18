© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

Episode 6 | Call the Midwife

WKAR Public Media
Published April 18, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT
Sun Apr. 23 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Sister Veronica spearheads a new initiative to monitor the health of working children in the borough.

One of the boys of Buckle’s paper shop becomes unwell. Sister Veronica spearheads a new council initiative to monitor the health of working children in the borough. Trixie is thrown into a challenging case involving an underage mother.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

WKAR StayTuned Update Call the Midwife
