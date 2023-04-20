Toby Jones | My Grandparents' War

Tue Apr. 25 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Discover the remarkable World War II stories of actor Toby Jones’ maternal grandparents.

Actor Toby Jones uncovers the remarkable World War II stories of his maternal grandparents, Reggie and Dorki, whose love endured despite the trauma and hardships they faced. He learns about his grandmother’s dramatic escape from the Nazis in Northern France, and solves the family mystery of how his grandfather was shot while fighting the Japanese.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.