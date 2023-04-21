Chasing Carbon Zero | NOVA

Wed Apr. 26 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Here’s how the U.S. could reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Can the U.S. reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and avoid the biggest impacts of climate change? Experts say it can be done. Here’s the technology that could get us there. Follow scientists and engineers as they explore different solutions for lowering our carbon emissions: from switching to induction stoves for cooking to making heat pumps accessible.

