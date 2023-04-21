© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Chasing Carbon Zero | NOVA

WKAR Public Media
Published April 21, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT
ro82Pr2-asset-mezzanine-16x9-FvoOrXm.jpg
NOVA
/
NOVA

Wed Apr. 26 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Here’s how the U.S. could reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Can the U.S. reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and avoid the biggest impacts of climate change? Experts say it can be done. Here’s the technology that could get us there. Follow scientists and engineers as they explore different solutions for lowering our carbon emissions: from switching to induction stoves for cooking to making heat pumps accessible.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update NOVA
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE