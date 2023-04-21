Fenway Park | Iconic America : Our Symbols and Stories with David Rubenstein

Wed Apr. 26 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Learn the history of the iconic Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox.

Baseball is America’s pastime and obsession, and no ballpark is more iconic than Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox. Learn the story of a city’s loyalty to its team and love for its ballpark through thick and thin.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

