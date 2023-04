Wed Apr. 26 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A Caribbean coral reef discovery marks a new chapter in understanding and saving corals.

The discovery of a massive coral reef in Belize and Guatemala leads to a new chapter in understanding corals, the fish that depend on each other and the battle to save coral reefs around the world.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.