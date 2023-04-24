Albeniz: Portraits of Spain | Great Performances : Now Hear This

Fri Apr. 28 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Discover the inspirations Spain provided composer Isaac Albéniz with host Scott Yoo.

Join host Scott Yoo, guitarist Manuel Barrueco, and pianist Juan Pérez Floristán through an exploration of Spain's “portraits,” including the nearby sea and its Moorish culture. From exploring the creation of the guitar with guitar-makers in Granada, to testing the acoustics of a bañuelo (an ancient Moorish bath), the three musicians spotlight the cultural exchange of the Mediterranean region. They visit notable sites throughout Spain including Moorish palace the Alhambra, famed for its architecture and design, led by several local historians, musicians, and even a chef.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.