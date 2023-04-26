© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

The Ostrich | Marie Antoinette

WKAR Public Media
Published April 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT
UdMPR1d-asset-mezzanine-16x9-uH9pE6x.jpg
BBC
/
BBC

Sun Apr. 30 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Pregnant Marie Antoinette’s reputation is attacked. Louis demands a full investigation.

Marie Antoinette is pregnant at last! But her reputation is attacked when pornographic pamphlets challenging the legitimacy of her unborn child appear at Versailles. Louis demands a full-blown investigation to nail the seditious traitors.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Marie Antoinette
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE