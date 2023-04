May 2023 | Great Lakes Concerts

Saturdays, May 6 - May 27 at 12PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Enjoy music from around the mitten each Saturday with Great Lakes Concerts!

May 6

Pianist Jon Nakamatsu and Lansing Symphony play Piano Concerto No.2 by Brahms and Chopin Fantasie-Impromptu in c-sharp minor.

May 13

Ann Arbor Symphony performs Haydn: Symphony No. 49; Jackson Symphony performs Ravel’s Mother Goose; Baroque on Beaver orchestra and chorus perform Lament of the Nymph by Monteverdi.

May 20

Poulenc’s Suite Francaise played by Lansing Symphony; W. F. Bach’s Sinfonia in F played by Baroque on Beaver Orchestra; violinist Kyung Sun Lee and Ann Arbor Symphony play Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2.

May 27

Emerald Winds play Petite Offrande Musicale by Nino Rota; Jackson Symphony performs Symphony No. 5 by Dmitri Shostakovich.

WKAR RADIO

The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org.