Mon May 1 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Three people with ALS confront complex choices in this intimate exploration.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a neuromuscular disease with an average survival time of 2-5 years from diagnosis. In this intimate story, three people bravely face different paths as they live with the progressively debilitating illness.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.