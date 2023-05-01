© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
May 5th | DSO Live!

Published May 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT
Fri May 5 at 10:40AM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Live from Orchestra Hall in Detroit from the young Black American composer, Carlos Simon, a world premiere of his Troubled Water.

Troubled Water, a trombone concert about the life and experiences of William Still, a conductor along the Underground Railroad, as featuring DSO’s Principal Trombone, Kenneth Thompkins. Also on the program, Johannes Brahms’ ever-popular Variations on a Theme by Haydn, and the Symphony No. 8 by Ludwig van Beethoven closes out the program, as conducted by Jader Bignamini.

The DSO Live is made possible thanks to WKAR’s partnership with WRCJ in Detroit.

