Atrenborough's Wonder of Song | Nature

Wed May 3 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Sir David Attenborough presents seven of the most remarkable animal songs found in nature.

He explores the significance of these songs in the lives of their species. Each one - from the song of the largest lemur to the song of the humpback whale to the song of the lyrebird - was recorded in his lifetime. But will they soon be heard no more? Contrary to Charles Darwin’s theory of sexual selection, a new generation of scientists have discovered that animal song is not just the domain of males. Scientists are learning that most female songbirds also sing, and it is only now they are being properly heard. Through this revelation and others, discover how animal songs are essential for survival. Joyous, surprising and poignant, this story of pioneering research and astounding insight is a chorus of wonder – and a wake-up call.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.