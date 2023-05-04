The Coronation of King Charles III

May 6 & 7 | Watch and experience King Charles III's coronation live with WKAR.

WKAR will be carrying the BBC live coverage of the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla the morning of Saturday, May 6, and additional programs related to the coronation will be available throughout the weekend.

The Coronation

Saturday, May 6, 2:30-10:00 AM ET on WKAR-HD 23.1 and WKAR WORLD 23.2

As this is a live event, the end time is approximate. Coronation coverage will be repeated on WKAR World from 11:00 AM-6:30 PM on Saturday as well.

The Coronation: A Day to Remember

Saturday, May 6, 6:30-8:00 PM ET on WKAR-HD 23.1

This special will showcase high points from throughout coronation day.

Charles R: The Making of a Monarch

Saturday, May 6, 8:00-9:00 PM ET on WKAR-HD 23.1

The documentary explores the past 74 years that Charles has been a king in the making, showing his life as captured on film, home movies, and TV cameras.

Sing for the King

Sunday, May 7, 2:00-3:00 PM ET on WKAR-HD 23.1

Sing for the King tells the story of the formation of the national choir that will perform on the grounds of Windsor Castle the day following the coronation.

The Coronation Concert

Sunday, May 7, 3:00-5:00 PM ET on WKAR-HD 23.1

Lionel Richie and Katy Perry headline the concert showcasing the country’s diverse cultural heritage in music, theatre, and dance. Hugh Bonneville hosts from the grounds of Windsor Castle. As this is a live event, the end time is approximate.