© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Queen of Hearts | Marie Antoinette

WKAR Public Media
Published May 5, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT
rGdp78L-asset-mezzanine-16x9-rPnpYaE.jpg
PBS
/
PBS

Sun May 7 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Louis becomes increasingly confident. Marie Antoinette is enamored by a familiar face.

Louis becomes increasingly confident as he throws himself into supporting the American War of Independence. Marie Antoinette embraces life at the Petit Trianon where she becomes enamored by a familiar face -- Count Axel von Fersen.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Marie Antoinette
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE