Clarence and Ginni Thomas : Secrets, Politics, and the Supreme Court | Frontline

Published May 6, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT
Tue May 9 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | As controversy erupts around Clarence and Ginni Thomas, the inside story of their path to power.

As controversy erupts around Clarence and Ginni Thomas, FRONTLINE tells the inside story of their path to power. This investigation from veteran filmmaker Michael Kirk and his team traces how race, power and controversy collide in the rise of the Supreme Court justice and his wife and how the couple has reshaped American law and politics.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

